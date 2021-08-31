Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

SEVENTH Speeding Ticket For South Dakota's Hit-and-Run AG

South Dakota has a different standard of justice for white male Republican officeholders who lie about hit and run killings. Apparently they're allowed to get seven speeding tickets since 2014, as well.
By Frances Langum
26 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

We covered the story last February, that South Dakota's Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a hit-and-run accident in September of 2020, that left his victim dead.

Ravnsborg, it was proven, was scanning his phone for news while driving. And while he claims he thought he hit a deer on the road, it turned out the victim's eyeglasses were found in Ravnsborg's car by detectives, meaning his face when through Ravnsborg's windshield.

In this week's episode of Watch Whiteness Work, Jason got off with a $1000 fine and community service.

But wait, there's more. This week, Jason got a speeding ticket, his SEVENTH since 2014. He's still Republican Attorney General of South Dakota, folks!

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and many other lawmakers in the state have called for Ravnsborg's resignation, but not with the vehemence they use against mask mandates, or for fireworks at Mount Rushmore, because politics.

Now Noem is asking that Ravnsborg be impeached. But: "The Republican Party of South Dakota has held a supermajority in the state senate since the 1996 election, and in the state house since the 1976 election."

How likely are they to remove one of their own? How did that work out for Trump?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team