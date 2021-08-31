SEVENTH Speeding Ticket For South Dakota's Hit-and-Run AG

We covered the story last February, that South Dakota's Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a hit-and-run accident in September of 2020, that left his victim dead.

Ravnsborg, it was proven, was scanning his phone for news while driving. And while he claims he thought he hit a deer on the road, it turned out the victim's eyeglasses were found in Ravnsborg's car by detectives, meaning his face when through Ravnsborg's windshield.

South Dakota's AG Jason Ravnsborg was charged with 3 misdemeanors for striking and killing a man with his car in September. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and fines of $500 each.https://t.co/y1l8J54Zjb — NPR (@NPR) February 20, 2021

In this week's episode of Watch Whiteness Work, Jason got off with a $1000 fine and community service.

A judge has ordered no jail time for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in a crash that killed a pedestrian last year, instead fining him $500 on each of two misdemeanor counts. https://t.co/w8hkOdzQbP — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 29, 2021

But wait, there's more. This week, Jason got a speeding ticket, his SEVENTH since 2014. He's still Republican Attorney General of South Dakota, folks!

With his recent citation, Jason Ravnsborg has now accumulated seven speeding tickets throughout South Dakota in seven years. https://t.co/s3lzq6cL7K — argusleader (@argusleader) August 31, 2021

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and many other lawmakers in the state have called for Ravnsborg's resignation, but not with the vehemence they use against mask mandates, or for fireworks at Mount Rushmore, because politics.

Now Noem is asking that Ravnsborg be impeached. But: "The Republican Party of South Dakota has held a supermajority in the state senate since the 1996 election, and in the state house since the 1976 election."

How likely are they to remove one of their own? How did that work out for Trump?