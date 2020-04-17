South Dakota's GOP Governor Will Rely On 'Common Sense' And Leave State Open

The deaths and disease at a Smithfield pork processing plant has huge implications for the food supply chain,
worker protection,
and rural response to Coronavirus.
Do go read the whole twitter thread from South Dakotan @londyloo here.
And South Dakota's Republican Governor is using words like "freedom" and "liberty" on the Laura Ingraham Show, asserting that the plant was "critical infrastructure" and would have remained open anyway under a stay in place order.
...What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security, and they don’t have to do that. If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country. So I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts and make sure that we’re not letting emotion grab a hold of the situation.
Approximately 600 employees and 135 close contacts of employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Smithfield Foods plant.
And Kristi Noem said nothing about the shower caps the plant pretends are PPE.
And Laura Ingraham didn't ask her.