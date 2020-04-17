Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

South Dakota's GOP Governor Will Rely On 'Common Sense' And Leave State Open

It's going great for Kristi Noem -- she got to go on Laura Ingraham!
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

The deaths and disease at a Smithfield pork processing plant has huge implications for the food supply chain,

worker protection,

and rural response to Coronavirus.

Do go read the whole twitter thread from South Dakotan @londyloo here.

And South Dakota's Republican Governor is using words like "freedom" and "liberty" on the Laura Ingraham Show, asserting that the plant was "critical infrastructure" and would have remained open anyway under a stay in place order.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: We’ve got one issue in a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but outside of that, two-thirds of our state has no cases or one case in an entire county. So we are doing very well as a state. We are addressing the one hot spot that we do have and aggressively testing in that area, but what you talked about, Laura, is exactly right. We should be tracking who’s in the hospital, what the death rate is and South Dakotans are doing a fantastic job following my recommendations and we’ve been able to keep our businesses open and allow people to take on some personal responsibility.

...What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security, and they don’t have to do that. If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country. So I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts and make sure that we’re not letting emotion grab a hold of the situation.

Approximately 600 employees and 135 close contacts of employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Smithfield Foods plant.

And Kristi Noem said nothing about the shower caps the plant pretends are PPE.

And Laura Ingraham didn't ask her.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.