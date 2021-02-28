GOPAC Chair Dodges Talk Of All The Blood Gov. Kristi Noem Has On Her Hands

GOPAC Chair David Avella really didn't want to talk about the number of people who've died from COVID in South Dakota, and touted the number of vaccinations in the state instead during a segment on this Saturday's America's News Headquarters on Fox shortly after their Gov. Kristi Noem finished her speech at CPAC.

Noem used her time speaking to the Trump cult at the Conservative Political Action Conference bragging about her state's response to the pandemic, attacking Dr. Fauci, and going after other governors for lockdowns, despite the fact that she actually has nothing to brag about given the fact that her tiny state had one of the highest coronavirus death rates per capita.

Fox anchor Eric Shawn asked Avella what he thought about Noem's speech, and actually brought up the fact that her state hasn't had a mask mandate or any stay at home orders, and Avella immediately proceeded to brag about the number of people being vaccinated, ignoring the fact that her irresponsible behavior had led to countless numbers of her constituents dying from COVID as the virus raged out of control in her state.

Avella's fellow guest, Jessica Tarlov, did a decent job of pushing back at Avella's nonsense, pointing out how high the death rate per capita is in her state, the fact that she lied during her speech at CPAC, and the fact that you can't fairly compare a state with such a small population like South Dakota where the entire population of the state is half the population living in Manhattan, and the close living quarters so many of those people in New York are living in.

Shawn asked Avella to respond to Tarlov's criticisms, and rather than address any of Tarlov's legitimate criticisms, he went on the attack instead, and not only against Tarlov, but the Fox host as well.

AVELLA: Eric and Jessica you all keep wanting to suggest falsehoods. Can both of you admit the fact that it is Republican governors and Republican states that are leading the way on vaccinations? It is Republican states that are ahead of Democratic led states on vaccination rates. Can you all admit that that is not a falsehood? That is a fact.

After Tarlov pointed out that he was attacking Shawn and not just her, and gave credit to the governors for getting people vaccinated, Shawn informed both of them they were up against the clock for the segment to end. Avella again attacked Shwan for the network supposedly not acknowledging the vaccination rate in South Dakota.

Shawn acknowledged the number of people getting vaccinated there, informed Avella that they have reported on it, and called it great news, which led Avella to attempt to again move the goal posts and talk about job creation in the state before the time ran out.

These cretins will never acknowledge their failures. They'll never acknowledge the amount of death and suffering they've enabled. They'll never admit they're wrong about anything. They live in an alternative universe where the pandemic and the threat to human health has been exaggerated by liberals and if we'd just ignored it, kept everything open and let as many Americans die as possible and all of our hospitals be overwhelmed, things would have worked out swimmingly for everyone.

The Big Lie being pushed here about the pandemic is every bit as dangerous at the Big Lie they've been telling about the election. Until America does something about our propaganda problem and the fact that these gaslighting outlets are allowed to exist while calling themselves "news," we're going to be lucky to keep what's left of our democracy.