Ro Khanna: Impeach Kristi Noem To Stop Trump's Brazenness

Rep. Ro Khanna told Meet the Press host Kirsten Welker that impeaching DHS Sec Kristi Noem will not solve the issues surrounding ICE, but it will send a message to Trump's elitist cabal that there are consequences for your craven actions.

House Democrats are being joined by Republicans calling for the HS secretary Noem to either resign or be impeached over her horrific handling of the murder of Alex Pretti.

WELKER: You have joined more than 80% of House Democrats in calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her handling of Minneapolis. If she doesn't resign first, some of your colleagues, including Senator Gary Peters, saying that impeaching Noem actually won't address the root of the problem. So let me put that question to you. How does impeaching Secretary Kristi Noem address the root of the problem? KHANNA: Because it goes after elite impunity. I'm tired of a country where the powerful don't have to take consequences. I mean, Secretary Noem in not just turned a blind eye is Alex Pretti was killed. They didn't talk about the facts after it. They insulted Alex Pretti's death to the point that read the parent statements as many of your viewers have heard. He was killed, and then the government is insulting their son. There has to be accountability. Do I think impeaching Kristi Noem is going to solve the issue of ICE? No, but it's going to send a signal that you can't wield [power] without a check in this country.



If we had an actual competent administration, the DHS Secretary would never have made any public statements in any form to discuss the killing of Alex Pretti other than calling for full investigations.

Instead we got Noem's vicious attacks on a nurse documenting ICE activities, and the Deputy Chief of Staff labeling Alex Pretti an assassin.