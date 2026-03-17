Mike’s Blog Round-Up

When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
By TengrainMarch 17, 2026

Above, Irish comic David Nihill tells a story as only the Irish can. On this date in 432 (traditional date) Saint Patrick, aged about 16, is captured by Irish pirates from his home in Great Britain and taken as a slave to Ireland.

Hullabaloo is ringing alarm bells.

Adventus quotes Dear Leader hisself.

Hackwhackers has the quote of the day. It's from Pope Leo's XIV advisor on AI, and it is about Peter Thiel.

The Mouthy Renegade dreamed that they were they president.

Bonus Track: PERSONNELENTE reminds us that US government put out a film in 1943 about fascism. It’s still relevant.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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