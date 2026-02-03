'Nice And Slow': Trump Bizarrely Rants About Airplane Stairs When Asked About Policy

President Donald Trump unleashed a rant about risky airplane stairs after he was asked to explain his so-called Donroe Doctrine foreign policy.
By David EdwardsFebruary 3, 2026

President Donald Trump unleashed a rant about risky airplane stairs after he was asked to explain his so-called Donroe Doctrine foreign policy.

During a Monday interview on The Dan Bongino Show, the host asked the president for his take on the Monroe Doctrine after a U.S. military attack on Venezuela.

"We were laughed at a year and a half ago. We were laughed at as being stupid people," Trump asserted. "We were laughed at it not as, we see a guy falling up the stairs going into an airplane."

"I got to be very careful going in," Trump continued. "Nice and slow. I'm not looking to set any records. You don't want to go down. Could happen. I mean, you'll get up. But it can't happen three times in one shot, okay? The three times going up to say, I don't think you'll ever see anything like that. But it could happen."

The president seemed to shift into a story about former President Barack Obama without mentioning his name.

"That was the one thing I have to tell you," he said. "It's probably the only thing I respected, and yet it didn't look elegant at all. He bopped down the stairs. He would be in the middle. I thought it looked so terrible. You know, I mean, this is the president of the United States. He's bopping down, you know, bop-bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop. And I kept waiting for him to fall, and he didn't. So I would rather have other traits than that."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon