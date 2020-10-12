WEIRD: Trump Boards Air Force One Through Cargo Hold Instead Of Normal Stairs

Donald Trump decided to resume his MAGA Rallies, now renamed MAGA COVID SuperSpreader Rallies, on Monday. Trump headed to Florida in the afternoon and, oddly, he boarded Air Force One via the cargo stairs, which lead to the cargo compartment of the plane. Only 10 steps versus the regular 20 or 25. Just odd.

Trump boards Air Force One en route to Florida for his first campaign rally since his COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/LFEKzfgn3b — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) October 12, 2020

Also notice that while everyone else had a mask on, he did not. He was also sporting bandages on his hands and his typical orange face spackle.

.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/PbKvSYoahf — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 12, 2020

Donald Trump claimed several days ago that he was no longer on any meds, but he very obviously has a bandaid on his hand where an IV would go https://t.co/O1uZfVZgOJ pic.twitter.com/ew2OYTkdfu — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 12, 2020

Twitter had theories:

While still positive.



Through a lower entry door because he can't walk up the ramp now. — Schenck (@Schenck) October 12, 2020

Wow! He can't walk up the big stairs on AF1. He's still deathly sick. It will be a quick speech tonight. His lungs are getting worse day by day. — Tam (@katwest987) October 12, 2020

Why is he boarding through the belly of the plane? Possible that he’s too weak to walk up a full set of stairs? — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) October 12, 2020

Not very presidential to go in the lower entrance. I prefer presidents who use the main af1 entrance! — name. (@Tonelli2Nystrom) October 12, 2020

HE'S NOT WEARING A MASK?????? — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) October 12, 2020

Still can't use the big boy stairs. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 12, 2020

Poor Donald could barely muster an 18 minute speech at the White House on Saturday. Now he can't manage the steps on Air Force One.