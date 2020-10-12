WEIRD: Trump Boards Air Force One Through Cargo Hold Instead Of Normal Stairs

Donald Trump decided to resume his MAGA Rallies, now renamed MAGA COVID SuperSpreader Rallies, on Monday. Trump headed to Florida in the afternoon and, oddly, he boarded Air Force One via the cargo stairs, which lead to the cargo compartment of the plane. Only 10 steps versus the regular 20 or 25. Just odd.
Also notice that while everyone else had a mask on, he did not. He was also sporting bandages on his hands and his typical orange face spackle.
Twitter had theories:
Poor Donald could barely muster an 18 minute speech at the White House on Saturday. Now he can't manage the steps on Air Force One.