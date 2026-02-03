Informant Told FBI Trump Had Lunch With Epstein In 2015

Well, well, well! Trump reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein shortly before he first announced he was running for president in 2015, and remained “very close” with the child rapist after his election, a confidential source told the FBI.

The classified memo, dated Dec. 13, 2017, is part of the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files dump.

A confidential source who met in person with FBI agents on Nov. 27, 2017, alleged that Epstein was “very close to current President Donald Trump” and that, in the spring of 2015, Trump “had just been to Epstein’s property for lunch.”

Trump officially announced his candidacy for the White House on June 16, 2015.

That story places personal contact between the two men far later than Trump has led the public to believe. After Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, Trump told reporters he had a “falling out” with Epstein and insisted: “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him in 15 years.”

And these are just the ones they released!

Yes, we need ALL the Epstein files. — Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T17:34:51.903Z

The Epstein Money Trail Connects the World's Worst People to Donald Trump and Russia Trump & Russia keep popping up in the Epstein Files, connecting the world's most notorious pedophile & his "closest friend" to Putin & an international web of corruption & crime. open.substack.com/pub/thelefth... — Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2026-02-03T02:21:35.321Z