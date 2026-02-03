'It's Really Bad': Giuliani Won't Say Why Trump Didn't Call Police After Epstein Assault

Rudy Giuliani revealed that he had investigated President Donald Trump's history with Jeffrey Epstein but had no evidence that the police were called after a masseuse was allegedly assaulted by the sex offender at Mar-a-Lago.
By David EdwardsFebruary 3, 2026

"I'll tell you a little about Epstein, though, if you want," Giuliani volunteered to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson on Monday. "I represented the president when the Epstein stuff was first going to come out. So myself and our team investigated it thoroughly. And we were ready for it."

"In fact, there's very little connection except when they were very young, and the story of how he threw him out is actually even tougher than he remembers," he continued. "Two of the women from the massage place at Mar-a-Lago came to him... And one of them was afraid to come to him because Epstein had been bothering her... And the lady was frightened. And they go up, and she tells him, Mr. Epstein, it's being inappropriate with me."

"He says, is it really bad? And she said, yeah, yeah, it's really bad. It's not sex, but it's really bad. Touching and stuff."

Giuliani recalled that Trump left a message for Epstein saying he had been kicked out of the club.

"Don't you ever show your face at the golf course of Mar-a-Lago again. Boom! Hangs up," the former mayor said. "That's the last time he had really ever thought about Epstein."

"And the connection between them earlier was... I wouldn't call him a friend. I'd call him one of a thousand people that he knew and went out with here and again."

