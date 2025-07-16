Boebert Wants Matt Gaetz As Special Counsel For Jeffrey Epstein Cover-Up

Rep. Lauren Boebert was interviewed by serial plagiarist Benny Johnson, who was discovered to have been secretly funded by Russian state media, and the two unserious people discussed the massive cover-up of the Epstein Files.

In a previous post, I noted that co-president Laura Loomer said there should be a special counsel to examine the handling of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. But we can only speculate who she would want as special counsel, right? "Of course, we can only imagine who that special counsel would be. Alex Jones or Kid Rock, perhaps?" the post read, and here we are now with Boebert suggesting that former Rep. Rapey McForehead would be a great special counsel for the rapey Epstein scandal.

"So, judicial committee hearing, that would be most likely the committee where Ghislain Maxwell would testify," the little Johnson said. "Would you be in favor of that?"

"Absolutely," the Colorado Republican said. "Of course, we want answers. No one is satisfied with the rollout of this. Of course, we've heard that Dan Bongino is not satisfied with the rollout of this, either."

"And, you know, I mean, I think you hear time and time again what an honorable stand-up man Dan Bongino is," she continued. "President Trump, he obviously thinks highly of Attorney General Pam Bondi. I don't know her personally, but I know Dan, and he's a wonderful man. And I have no reason to doubt him."

"And I think moving forward, we need a special counsel that has got to happen," she said.

"And I want answers," she insisted. "And maybe that takes that special counsel to do so. Maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel.”

Republicans try to spin their transphobia by suggesting that they are trying to protect children. Yet, they're OK with having a President who is covering up for a notorious sex trafficking pedophile because they suspect their hero is complicit in an unspeakable crime.

The GOP has become a hidey-hole for pedos, and that's why they blocked releasing the Epstein Files.