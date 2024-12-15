Mitt Romney Joins Ranks Of Capitulating Trump Toadies

In 2012, most of us thought that Mitt Romney winning the presidential election along with Paul fucking Ryan would be the worst thing that could happen. Romney was a rich guy who wanted tax breaks for himself and other elitists while we, the taxpayers, foot the bill. Again. But then 2016 happened, and said, 'Hold my beer.' And now it's 2024, just after America decided to marry its abusive ex. The problem with Romney is that he agrees with Donald's policies; however, he doesn't agree with his character and lack of a moral compass.

Romney said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union" with Jake Tapper that we can't complain (the fuck I can't!) when he does exactly what he said he's going to do.

Tapper asked Romney, "What lessons are you taking away from the election results?"

"Donald Trump won," Romney said. "He won overwhelmingly. He said what he was going to do, and that's what he's doing. I mean, people are saying, oh, I don't like this appointment or this policy that he's talking about, but those are the things he said he was going to do when he ran."

Fact check: Put your pants out, Mitt. They are on fire. Donald did not win the election "overwhelmingly." Donald did not win by a landslide, and he can kiss that mandate goodbye. It just didn't happen.

"So you can't complain about someone who does what he said he was going to do, and I agree with him on a lot of policy fronts," he added. "I disagree with him on some things, but it's like, okay, give him a chance to do what he said he's going to do and see how it works out."

This is an interesting take about a coward.

Mitt Romney, in his quiet way, has always been radical- a role model for public service who defied partisanship. My latest: adamkinzinger.substack.com/p/mitt-romne... — Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.bsky.social) 2024-12-13T16:40:07.730Z

Maybe you're in the 'give Mitt a pass' category. Admittedly, my eyes almost fell out of my eyesockets when he marched in the George Floyd protest because Black Lives Matter, but then I remember when he met Donald for dinner in 2016, hoping for a role in Lumpy's administration.