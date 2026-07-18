Florida GOP Candidate Charged With Threatening To Kill Trump, Called Him 'The Antichrist'

William Upham, a 35-year-old former Marine and ex-state prosecutor from Jacksonville, is running for Congress as a Republican write-in candidate in Florida's 5th District. This week, he added a new campaign platform: assassinating the President.

According to a DOJ criminal complaint, Upham posted a nearly seven-minute video to Instagram and Xitter over the weekend, filmed in his old USMC uniform, in which he informed voters that Donald Trump is the Antichrist, a false messiah, and — per Upham's read of the situation — someone who needs to die.

He reportedly followed up by email with a reporter, framing the video as a declaration of holy war and describing the uniform as a stand-in for the spiritual battle between God and the Antichrist. He didn't stop at rhetoric, either — prosecutors say he laid out tactical instructions, down to shot placement, for how the killing should happen, according to First Coast News.

"I'd like to turn to combat tactics and provide military instruction on how to overthrow President Trump and his forces," Upham said. "Two shots to the chest. One to the head. Two shots to the chest cause catastrophic internal organ damage. One shot to the head, after the two shots, results in a very high chance of killing the enemy."

It gets less funny from there: a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office welfare check two weeks earlier reportedly found Upham describing himself as the Messiah and claiming God had ordered him to die, and investigators say he'd recently bought two guns. The Marine Corps, which discharged him for mental health reasons last year, disavowed him within days. Upham was arrested, charged with threatening the President, and ordered detained by a federal judge. He faces up to five years if convicted — and, as of this writing, has not dropped out of the race.

Upham's campaign website still promises to "restore bipartisanship" and "end the era of Washington insiders, extremism and excuses." Turns out he meant it more literally than most candidates.

Wellll, he may not be completely wrong about the Antichrist part.

You can watch his Xitter video below: