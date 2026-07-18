GOP Rep Thinks You Need A Birth Certificate For Costco Membership

What a bunch of pathetic clowns these liars are. Rep. Ryan Zinke apparently thinks you need a birth certificate and proof of citizenship for a Costo membership since he conflated it with the requirements in their voter suppression bill during an appearance on Newsmax this Thursday:

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the former Navy SEAL and interior secretary criticized House Democrats for blocking the annual National Defense Authorization Act, a bipartisan bill that traditionally authorizes military programs and pay raises for service members.

"The Democrats are against two things," Zinke said. "They're against defense. They're against making sure our troops that are forward deployed can win decisively on our chosen field of battle or sea. And secondly, they don't want voter integrity."

Zinke also pointed to Republican-backed election legislation requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID when casting a ballot.

"The SAVE America Act demands that you should have an ID to vote and you should be a U.S. citizen," he said. "You need to have an ID to go into Costco."