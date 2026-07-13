Trump Uses Lindsey Graham's Death To Promote SAVE Act

Donald Trump immediately made the death of Lindsey Graham all about himself when he called into NBC's Meet the Press to tell host Kristin Welker, one of the last things Graham said before he died was he thought they would be able to "pass the SAVE America Act."

Mediaite immediately attacked the left for some of their responses to Graham's death while the right conjured up a conspiracy theories of his death.

No mention on how Trump used Lindsay Graham's death for his own political purposes in an effort to try to pass the draconian SAVE Act which has no chance to get through the Senate.

TRUMP: He was so intent. I mean, he literally called me about the Save America Act. That's why, you know, that's where I heard. Think of it. He's traveling for many, many hours. That's a long flight. That's a long trip. And he, you know, calls me about the Save America Act. He thought we were going to get it passed. Yeah, this is a big this is a big blow to the Save America Act. Let me tell you.

This is just my opinion but there is no way Lindsay Graham told Donald the Senate was about to pass the SAVE act. They don't have the votes and now they REALLY don't have the votes.

Graham was returning from Ukraine because he was a staunch supporter of them and their drone technology. I doubt the SAVE Act was on his mind at all.

Trump's narcissism was on display because he had to co-opt the death of Lindsay Graham to make it about himself and his horrific SAVE Act.

(There is no "Save America Act". There is only the SAVE Act, which is really just the Great American Voter Suppression Act. - Ed.)