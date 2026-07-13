Trump UN Ambassador Sets The Stage For Cuba Invasion

Trump UN Ambassador Mike Waltz was back at it this Sunday, trying to justify military action against Cuba, and calling them a "national security threat."

As we've already discussed here, they've been pushing this narrative for months: White House Busy Manufacturing Consent For War On Cuba:

Cuban officials said the Trump administration is making “increasingly implausible accusations” against the country as it pushes to justify, “without any excuse, a military attack against Cuba,” after an unnamed White House official told the news outlet Axios that the Cubans have been “discussing plans” to launch drones against the US. “Cuba is the country under attack,” said the Cuban embassy in a statement, months into a ramped-up oil blockade by the US that has left the island’s electric grid in a “critical state” and forced frequent rolling blackouts as well as causing a healthcare crisis, with tens of thousands of people waiting for surgeries. But in Axios’ article, the Trump administration official took pains to push the notion that the US, with its nearly $1 trillion-per-year military, could face attacks from the tiny Caribbean nation 90 miles south of Florida because officials there have been preparing defensive capabilities.Axios reported that, according to classified intelligence it viewed, Cuba has acquired more than 300 drones and has been considering plans to attack the US military base at Guantanamo Bay, various US military vessels, and Key West, Florida.

Waltz made an appearance on this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and repeated a bunch of the same nonsense and threatened Cuba, because I guess things aren't going quite well enough for this "peace president" in Iran that he needs get us into another war of aggression with Cuba: