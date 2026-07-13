Videos Show ICE Agents Walking Beside Car Before Shooting And Dumping Body On Ground

Videos from a fatal Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Biddeford, Maine, show agents walking beside a slow-rolling car, undercutting the government's claim that the driver tried to use it as a weapon.

The victim was a 26-year-old Colombian man who was authorized to work in the United States, according to the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition. He was shot dead Monday morning.

A second video shared by journalist Sam Stein shows ICE agents removing the man's body from the car and dropping it headfirst on the ground. He appeared to have been handcuffed.

The agents involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras, according to the Portland Press Herald.

"Objectively, this is a video of a car slowly turning and ICE agents walking alongside it," Stein, who shared the first video on X, wrote. "Hard to understand how we could end up with ANOTHER deadly shooting here."

"They still dropped him on the ground and handcuffed him after a bullet through his head," David Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, wrote on X in response to the second video.

The missing cameras are part of a broader pattern. After two people were fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this year, Congress gave the Department of Homeland Security $20 million specifically to buy and deploy body cameras. The agents who killed a man in Houston last week also had none.

Maine Democrat Chellie Pingree confirmed Monday that the Biddeford agents lacked cameras, Stein reported.

Two witnesses who live near the shooting scene described what they saw to the Portland Press Herald.

A neighbor named Em — who asked to withhold her last name out of fear of ICE — watched from her window as agents stopped the car and pulled the driver out.

"No one went to him and no one did anything," she said.

Daniel Boucher had been getting ready for work when he heard the shots. He watched agents pull the driver from the car.

"He was bleeding profusely from the head," Boucher said. "He was talking. He said, 'I tried to stop.'"

Boucher recalled watching the man die on the street.

"I wish they had covered the body," he said.

"He was saying he was trying to stop and then he died," Boucher said. "Why? Because he was driving a car?"