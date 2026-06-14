Mullin Doubles Down On Threat To Block Flights To Blue Cities

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin doubled down on his threat to pull CBP officers at airports in blue cities if the protests against his ICE thugs continue. Mullin made an appearance on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday and was asked by guest host Kasie Hunt about the fact that Sean Duffy pushed back on Mullin's proposal, telling the Associated Press, “We have people from around the world and around the country that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places. We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics.”

Mullin just straight up lied to Hunt in response. " Well, Sean and I are really good friends. And his question and the way that we're answering it are two different things, because Sean and I are very much in agreement on this."

Hunt didn't cut in and correct Mullin, and just allowed him to continue to rationalize why his spiteful plan to punish blue cities would supposedly be necessary.

MULLIN: What this all comes about is that when you deal with what's been happening up in New Jersey, deal with what's happening in Seattle — when we call for local law enforcement to come in and help — mind you, we can protect our local facility. We're not in charge of the city and state streets. When we have protesters that are closing down the streets, not allowing our employees to have access to the facilities, attacking our employees when they're leaving, damaging their personal vehicles — that's not federal. That's state. That is their responsibility once they get off of federal property. And we have individuals like the mayor or the governors of the state saying, "Hey, we don't have the resources to respond." Well, I'm going to have to get the resources, and the most logical way for me to get the resources is to go to CBP — that's our Customs and Border Protection — at the airports, because they're trained to deal with large crowds. I will go get the resources that they don't have. As long as they're cooperating with us and responding when we need actual law enforcement to respond, and don't give us this story that they don't have the resources, then we won't have to worry about this. But if we have to get the resources to keep my employees — and the detainees — safe coming in and out of the facility, then we'll go get them. And the most logical place to get them is the airport. HUNT: And you think those customs officials, who are used to dealing with non-violent, non-kinetic situations inside airports, are... MULLIN: Every one of them is trained to deal with crowds, and every one of them is trained to deal with unfortunate violent situations. They have to. But we're talking about crowd control. We're talking about pushing these rioters — not protesters — away from the employees. They're law enforcement. Every one of these CBP officers is law enforcement, and they know how to do their job, and they're willing to do their job. This won't even be an issue, though, Kasie, if the mayor and the state will simply do their job and not play politics with enforcing a law. We're not doing anything but enforcing our nation's laws. They can also enforce their own city and state laws too.

No mention by Hunt that Mullin's threats are illegal either. She just moved onto the next topic, which was to ask him if he plans to send ICE agents to polling places, which is also illegal. Looks like Mullin has a nice safe place as CNN where he never has to worry about a follow up question from the likes of Hunt.