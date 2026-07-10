Marsha Blackburn Cuts An Insane And Racist Campaign Ad

Sometimes you watch a YouTube campaign ad and smile at its ingenuity.

Sometimes you laugh because it's really funny. Sometimes they are filled with lies that go beyond the pale.

Then there are times when you look on in disbelief, and shock not understanding what you are watching except understanding it's in-your-face racism.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee, has never been the brightest bulb when she was in the House and as a Senator is much worse.

She announced last August she is running for governor and just released this campaign ad.

She has this thing with fortune cookies.

MARSHA: How hard am I going to crack down on China? Well, here's a clue. VO: Marsha Blackburn worked with President Trump to take on communist China. As governor, Marsha will fight to protect Tennessee land from Chinese front companies, close loopholes, and hunt down every communist who tries to defy us. MARSHA: It doesn't take a fortune cookie to figure it out. Here in Tennessee, we're going to stop communist China and protect Tennessee land.

Did anyone know that China is buying up all the Tennessee land and properties? Searching the web there is no verifiable proof that the Chinese government has any linked entities in Tennessee.

Why would they?

Who is she hunting down?

I know it's a veiled attempt at smearing the Democratic Party as well, but it's such a lamebrained way to do it.

Will Marsha Blackburn ban all Chinese restaurants if she is elected governor?