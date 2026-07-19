MAGA Senator Cries When Her State Ranked Worst In The Nation

CNBC recently released a report listing the 10 worst states in the nation concerning quality of life. Tennessee was rated the absolute worst state, scoring a measly 64 out of 290 points. The key factors in such a poor rating were crime, inclusivity, and worker protections.

This was not surprising. It's common knowledge that states with Right to Work laws tend to have the lowest wages, highest poverty rates, worst education records, and the highest crime rates. And Right to Work states are almost always red states. Go figure.

On Sunday morning, Maria Bartimoro and Sen Marsha Blackburn had a piss and moan session about the report, with Blackburn taking deep umbrage - UMBRAGE! - at the findings that the state she wants to govern is ranked so poorly:

That report was absolutely laughable. Tennessee has the lowest per capita tax rate. We are rated as one of the most fiscally responsible states. We rank number one in election integrity. And of course, we are the best place in this country to live, to work, to rear your family. And we're going to be number one in having great jobs for our kids and grandkids to come home to, Maria. We want them to really depend on building their life here in Tennessee. So look at who they said was the best state, Vermont, Bernie Sanders, in Tennessee. We're not for government control. We're for individual freedom. And as governor, I'm going to make certain that we are the freest state in the United States. Wow.

Blackburn sure has been drinking the denial juice long and hard to be that stupid. Maybe, just maybe, instead of shitting on the state workers, she sat down and would talk with them, she might learn a thing or five.