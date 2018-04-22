Bob Corker's Hilariously Tepid Endorsement Of Marsha Blackburn

Bob Corker couldn't say anything good about Marsha Blackburn when asked who he was supporting to succeed him as U.S. Senator from Tennessee, and wouldn't even refer her to by name, just as "our nominee". She'd vote for McConnell as majority leader was the only reason given for his tepid support. Corker has been friends with Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and has been for decades. (In fairness to Corker though, nobody else has ever found good things to say about harpy Marsha Blackburn either).

Corker also admonished the Republican Senatorial committee for 'leaking' audio of his complimentary remarks towards Bredesen, a move many saw as a warning to others to toe the party line.

An amusing and awkward moment on CNN this morning.

Source: CNN