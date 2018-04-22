Bob Corker's Hilariously Tepid Endorsement Of Marsha Blackburn
Bob Corker couldn't say anything good about Marsha Blackburn when asked who he was supporting to succeed him as U.S. Senator from Tennessee, and wouldn't even refer her to by name, just as "our nominee". She'd vote for McConnell as majority leader was the only reason given for his tepid support. Corker has been friends with Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and has been for decades. (In fairness to Corker though, nobody else has ever found good things to say about harpy Marsha Blackburn either).
Corker also admonished the Republican Senatorial committee for 'leaking' audio of his complimentary remarks towards Bredesen, a move many saw as a warning to others to toe the party line.
An amusing and awkward moment on CNN this morning.
Source: CNN
Outgoing Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker on Sunday defended his praise of the Democrat running in the race to replace him, but said he still plans to support the Republican nominee.
"He is my friend," Corker said of the candidate, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen,to CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "I'm not going to campaign against him, but I'm supporting our nominee."
Corker, who has publicly criticized President Donald Trump, announced last year he would not seek re-election. Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn is running to replace him, and has Trump's backing against Bredesen.
"Look, I've sent the maximum contribution to the Republican nominee on our side. I've said I'm gonna plan to vote for this person," he said.
When Bash asked Corker why Blackburn was better, he responded, "I think most people in our state, it is a red state, will focus on the first vote she makes, and that's the vote to elect the majority leader."
