Marsha Blackburn is a craven opportunist who used federal taxpayer dollars to launch a false attack on Planned Parenthood to raise her political profile.

Why does GOP get one and a half MILLION of our taxpayer dollars for a fake baby parts witch hunt? https://t.co/EI01J7OhD2 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) December 22, 2016

Monday's New York Times reported that despite that political payday based on lies, Blackburn isn't mentioning abortion on the campaign trail for fear of losing "centrist" voters. Is she serious? Yes.

But one issue was entirely absent — the one that had made Ms. Blackburn famous in Washington, and infamous in Democratic circles: abortion. Even as the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh have pushed Roe v. Wade to the forefront of American politics, Ms. Blackburn has largely relegated abortion to the background as she campaigns for the seat being vacated by Senator Bob Corker. Like other hard-right Republicans — including Brian Kemp, the candidate for governor in Georgia — she is adopting a broader platform, supporting Mr. Trump’s national agenda while focusing on statewide issues important to voters. It’s a noticeable shift for a politician who three years ago took an incendiary turn in the nation’s culture wars.

Note that Blackburn dropped her "investigation" into fetal tissue the nanosecond the 2016 election was over to join the Trump transition team.

And Republicans aren't lining up to offer undying support, either.

She's got so much in common with Trump, especially the lying:

About the pre-existing protections now being challenged in court by DOJ: They’re so popular that Marsha Blackburn, running for Senate in a state Trump won by 25 points, says they were Republican ideas. https://t.co/O2VIX3JFux — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 9, 2018

She's a lying enemy to her own gender and she must lose the race for Senator from Tennessee.