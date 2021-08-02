Marsha 'Baby Parts' Blackburn Hates Wasting Money, Wants Wall

Marsha Blackburn is not a good person. There, I said it.

She rose to prominence and earned Republican tokens with her waste-of-money "baby parts" Planned Parenthood witch hunt. $1.59 million down the toilet to make Congresswoman Marsha a Senator.

Then she didn't talk about abortion on the Senate campaign trail because "moderates" might not vote for her.

Her hypocrisy over funding pre-K programs, when I'll bet you ten bucks all of her grandchildren went to pre-school, is another example of her craven-ness.

Don’t be fooled by the name of the ‘American Families Plan.’ This plan is anti-family and forces you to rely on the federal government to organize your life. pic.twitter.com/w0CdpP6qai — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 28, 2021

"As happens on live TV, she misspoke." Blackburn spokesman Spencer Hurwitz said in an email to CNN on Thursday. It's her staff's job to sweep up after her and say things like that.

And this weekend she decided to comment on the infrastructure bill. She's against wasting money, but wants funding for Trump's wall. That Mexico was gonna pay for, Marsha? That one?

The I-40 bridge over the Mississippi in Memphis is infrastructure. Start there. — Shelley McLay (@shellsm17) August 2, 2021

Thanks for reminding us that in four years the gqp couldn't get much done on the wall or anything done involving infrastructure despite the fact that these were 2 key issues that donald ran on



Have you demanded to see Mexico's manager for that wall check? — LC 🌊 🆘 (@AZDem_w_Dogs) August 2, 2021

I'd b more worried about the safety of the bridges n roads in the state I represent.

Psst.... 1-40 bridge n Memphis has some issues — Sherry (@Sbeth0728) August 2, 2021

It's really unbelievable that Marsha votes against funding bridge repair in her home state of Tennessee.

ALL 6 Senators from AR - MS - TN voted against debating the INVEST in America Act w/ the I40 Memphis bridge shuttered for months - blind partisanship is INSANE — Benjamin Lincoln (@blincoln82) July 29, 2021

She's up for re-election in 2024.