Marsha 'Baby Parts' Blackburn Hates Wasting Money, Wants Wall

Marsha Blackburn is not a good person. There, I said it.
She rose to prominence and earned Republican tokens with her waste-of-money "baby parts" Planned Parenthood witch hunt. $1.59 million down the toilet to make Congresswoman Marsha a Senator.
Then she didn't talk about abortion on the Senate campaign trail because "moderates" might not vote for her.
Her hypocrisy over funding pre-K programs, when I'll bet you ten bucks all of her grandchildren went to pre-school, is another example of her craven-ness.
"As happens on live TV, she misspoke." Blackburn spokesman Spencer Hurwitz said in an email to CNN on Thursday. It's her staff's job to sweep up after her and say things like that.
And this weekend she decided to comment on the infrastructure bill. She's against wasting money, but wants funding for Trump's wall. That Mexico was gonna pay for, Marsha? That one?
It's really unbelievable that Marsha votes against funding bridge repair in her home state of Tennessee.
She's up for re-election in 2024.