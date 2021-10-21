What's Up With Marsha Blackburn's Crazy First Responders Vax Bill?

Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee apparently is trying to get a bill passed that allows first responders to duck all vaccine mandates.

Problem: I can't find the bill anywhere, can you?

Wait until you hear Marsha's reason why first responders should be exempt from getting vaccinated.

"Is that the police officers, firefighters, teachers and can you do it? Can you protect them from the mandate by federal legislation?" Stuart Varney wondered.

Blackburn couldn't even name a profession that qualified for her exemption.

Looking like she just came in from a wind tunnel, Blackburn said, "What we are seeking to do and what my legislation will do is anyone that was deemed an essential worker during the pandemic -- showed up, did their job; they have earned the right to be exempted from this vaccine because they figured out how to protect themselves and how to protect others."

Huh? Essential workers were on the front lines trying to help people who were deathly ill with COVID who needed to be on respirators in hospitals.

They didn't have some magic elixir they created with hydroxychloroquine or a UV light tent to zap their blood that protected them from being infected.

What does she think nurses and hospital workers were doing?

Sen. Blackburn is pretty incompetent on a good day way, dating way back when she was a congresswoman. Now she proves to be completely out of her depth and has no idea what first responders did during the pandemic or its second wave.

Even during the black plague in Europe not everybody was infected. First responders wore masks, gloves and heavily protected themselves as best they could while just trying to keep people alive from the deadly virus. It's ridiculous to pretend they are somehow magically immune without receiving the vaccine which boosts that immunity.