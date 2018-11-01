Five Days Out, Disgusting Attack Ads Are All They Have

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G

The GOP releases a truly nasty ad, not coincidentally comprised mostly of Fox News clips. Via the Washington Post:

On Wednesday, critics slammed Trump and Republicans for promoting what was described as a “Willie Horton redux” by both CNN’s Chris Cuomo and the New Republic, a left-leaning magazine. “This may be the most desperate and vile ad since Willie Horton,” tweeted former Labor Secretary Robert Reich. A number of people pushed back against characterizing the ad as “racist.” “Not racist but definitely nationalist, and in the accurate sense of the word,” one Twitter user wrote in response to Weinstein, “not the hyped up new definition which conflates it with ethno-nationalism.” Another person tweeted, “The ad is 100% truthful.”

Personally, I think this ad is a sign of Republican weakness. First of all, it's not going to convince anyone who isn't already voting Republican -- and it's going to harden the resolve of people who aren't to get to the polls. Win/win!

But it's not the only disgusting Republican ad. Here's Duncan Hunter's:

Of Marsha Blackburn's ad is more genteel, in that Southern lady kind of way:

We're ready for them. They don't have a thing to offer except fear. Get out there and vote!