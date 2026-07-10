This Trump Official Just Can't Help Taking Lincoln's Name In Vain

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business that part of the U.S. opting out of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is over using forced labor, and just like Abraham Lincoln, Trump is for tariffs and against slavery.

Every television appearance, social media spot, radio interview, Trump officials must always equate Donald Trump with Abraham Lincoln or any other president he views as the best in history.

Trump just refused to renew the USMCA trade pact, which in 2018 he called the most important trade deal ever which could have significant ramifications moving forward.



“The primary issues that the president’s been focused on with the world, and particularly with Canada, Mexico, is our trade deficit,” a senior Trump administration official said on the media call."

Jamison Greer tried to claim the main issue was forced labor, but in reality it's all about Trump's obsession with trade deficits.

GREER: All the countries we investigated, and there are 60 of them, 60, six zero, almost none of them have forced labor laws in place to protect against this scourge. And those that do have not effectively enforced them. We'll put out our final report, again, I don't want to be too prescriptive on the timeline, but I would say relatively soon. And then everyone will be able to see the strong action that the president is taking to try to do this. I mean, think about Abraham Lincoln, he was against slavery, he was for tariffs. President Trump, similarly, he's for tariffs and he is against forced labor and we're trying to deal with this scourge.

How embarrassing.

Do we need to note that Canada and Mexico have labor laws which foreclose slavery? This isn't about forced labor. It's about Trump's obsession with tariffs and his desire to be free of all shackles holding him back from imposing them.

Bartiromo was right there to jump in and defend Trump's obsession with the outdated notion of tariffs, when as a fledgling nation after a brutal civil war they were necessary.

MARIA: It's funny when people get so hysterical over tariffs when, in fact, you go to the beginning of the origins of this country. Tariffs were a major piece of policy that were used and used quite effectively, as President Trump obviously knew and knows very well.

Every credible economist and TV pundit worth a paycheck, understood that tariffs were regressive taxes on the American people and trade deficits are basically meaningless.

Lucky for us, the Supreme Court smacked Trump in the face by declaring his outdated, childish, and disastrous tariffs illegal.