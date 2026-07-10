WTF Is Trump Doing With The White House Columns?

President Compulsive Liar claims he’s “repairing” the columns.
WTF Is Trump Doing With The White House Columns?
Credit: The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJuly 10, 2026

While Americans struggle with skyrocketing health insurance, gas and food prices and while Trump has mired the U.S. in a needless war he finds too “boring” to focus on ending, he seems to have an endless interest in tarting up the White House. That is, when he’s not tearing down parts of it.

Trump's latest project is “repairing” the White House columns. The New York Times reported that “the White House described the construction as standard restoration work, including stone repair.” The Times also quoted Interior Secretary Doug Burgum saying, “We’re restoring the plaster … all the way up to the crowns of those towers.”

Does “restoring the plaster” mean smothering it in gold? So far, Trump World wants us to think no big changes are in order. The Trump-appointed chairman of the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on construction in Washington, told The Times he had recommended changing the Ionic columns to a more ornate Corinthian design but that Trump had rejected that idea.

But CNN reported on Thursday that the White House had not responded to its inquiry “as to whether there would be more substantial changes to the North Portico.”

CNN also reported that “Trump spent roughly six minutes inspecting the columns as his motorcade returned from Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.”

I feel certain that’s six minutes more than Trump has spent on making lives better for Americans who are not billionaires.

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