Look Who Finds His Iran War 'Boring' Now

Remember back in March when Trump told reporters, 'No, we don’t get bored. I never get bored.'
By HeatherJune 2, 2026

Remember back in March when Trump told reporters, 'No, we don’t get bored. I never get bored.'

We all knew that was b.s. back then, and now, guess what?

Trump tells CNBC: ‘I don’t care’ if Iran negotiations are over:

President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off the possible collapse of peace negotiations with Iran, telling CNBC, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly.”

“I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview midday Monday, saying he thought the protracted discussions “started to get very boring.”

Trump had been asked about the prospect of Iran ending talks with the U.S. in light of reporting earlier Monday that Iranian negotiators would take that step — and also move to “completely block” the Strait of Hormuz — due to Israel’s military operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah.

Asked if the Iranians told him that they are not going to negotiate further, Trump said, “No, they haven’t.”

As we already discussed here, he also posted on Truth Social that everyone should "Just sit back and relax," and that "it will all work out well in the end." He's going to "relax" us into a global recession or depression at this rate. He's got the attention span of a gnat.

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