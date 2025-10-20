Trump Is Currently Demolishing Part Of The White House

Imagine if Biden...oh, never mind! Fuck this guy.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 20, 2025

After posting an AI video depicting himself as a king, complete with a crown on his head in a military-style jet dumping a vast amount of shit all over seven million No Kings protesters, Trump is now showing his hatred for America again by literally tearing down part of the White House. Trump previously claimed that construction of the $250 million ballroom wouldn’t ‘interfere’ with the existing White House structure, but unsurprisingly, he lied. All of this for his vanity project.

The Washington Post reports:

Construction teams Monday were demolishing a portion of the East Wing, with a backhoe ripping through the structure, according to a photo shared with The Washington Post and two people who witnessed the activity and spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it.

A cluster of people, including members of the Secret Service, stood on the steps of the Treasury Department to watch the construction unfold, said one of the people. Sounds of construction were also audible on the White House campus.

Trump has long touted his plans for a 90,000-square-foot structure that would nearly double the footprint of the main building and its East and West wings. He had also suggested that the construction would not affect the existing White House.

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of," Trump said during an executive order signing in July. “It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

Trump also recently fucked up Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden, paving over it with stone tiles.

Americans are appalled.

MAGA, of course, is thrilled with it.

I was joking last week when I asked a friend if he will blow up the White House to distract from the Epstein Files. It was only supposed to be a joke, FFS!

