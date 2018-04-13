DOJ Confirms That Michael Cohen Is Currently 'Under Criminal Investigation'

Donald Trump is not going to like this latest news about his personal lawyer and long time "fixer", Michael Cohen. CNN is reporting that Cohen is now under criminal investigation, although we do not know what the crimes they are looking into are.

It could be related to bank fraud, bribery related to hush money payments, election related crimes, or a litany of other financial crimes. Honestly, the list is so long - it may be easier to just open up that section of federal crimes related to financial crimes and just close your eyes and start pointing.

This disclosure from the DOJ comes just 5 days after Michael Cohen's home, office, hotel room, safe deposit box, tablets, phones, computers and laptops were confiscated and raided based on a warrant issued out of the SDNY Court.

Whoopsie.

In a court hearing today, Cohen filed a motion to "restrain" the evidence collected, stating they are protected under attorney-client privilege. Donald Trump also sent a lawyer to the hearing, probably because he is literally sh*tting his pants at what the FBI could potentially find in Cohen's records. Joanna Hendon, from the firm of Spears & Imes LLP, was just retained by Donald Trump this past Wednesday and informed that court that she was "not prepared" to present an argument to court. My question: Why did it take Donald Trump 3 days to secure an attorney who was willing to represent him in this matter?

The Justice Department asked for a "taint team" to review the material seized in the raid to differentiate what is included in the warrant and what falls outside of the scope.

We will update this post as more information comes in.