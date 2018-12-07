Cohen Memos: Ongoing Russian Contacts Through 2018 On Moscow Project

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller's office filed the sentencing recommendation for Michael Cohen late this afternoon. He does not recommend jail time -- but the sentencing memo from the Southern District of New York, filed in the same hour, does recommend a "substantial" prison term for Cohen.

Here's the actual Mueller filing:

Mueller filing on Cohen https://t.co/FtjcM7aSYy — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) December 7, 2018

He appears to be talking about Felix Sater here:

Mueller filing says a Russian national claiming to be a "trusted person" in the Russian Federation contacted Cohen in Nov. 2015 offering the Trump campaign "political synergy" and "synergy on a government level" pic.twitter.com/2ZV8FAPMlw — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) December 7, 2018

(The SDNY sentencing memo says Cohen did not take Sater up on his offer because he was already working on the Moscow Project with someone else who had contacts.) Here's the big bombshell from the SDNY filing:

Federal prosecutors have now said, in a court filing, that Michael Cohen made "illegal campaign contributions" and in so doing "he acted in coordination with and at the direction of" Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/JQIpNQGt8U — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 7, 2018

They go on to say that the Trump Organization falsely described reimbursements to Cohen as "legal expenses" related to a "retainer agreement," when in fact there was no retainer, and Cohen only provided "negligible legal services" to Trump in 2017 pic.twitter.com/OZyxn64QS3 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 7, 2018

It seems likely Cohen will get an estimated four-year sentence, according to federal prosecutors. Via the New York Times:

In a lengthy memo to the judge, William H. Pauley III, prosecutors wrote that Mr. Cohen was motivated by “personal greed” and had a “rose-colored view of the seriousness of the crimes. They once again emphasized that Mr. Cohen had implicated the president in his guilty plea, writing that Mr. Cohen “played a central role” in a scheme to purchase the silence of two women who claimed to have affairs with Mr. Trump, so they would not speak publicly during the 2016 presidential campaign.

↓ Story continues below ↓ “Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1,” the prosecutors wrote. “Individual-1” is how Mr. Trump is referred to in the document.

BREAKING: Government requests that Cohen receive a "substantial term of imprisonment, one that reflects a modest downward variance from the applicable Guidelines range."



Probation recommends 42 months.



Story coming. pic.twitter.com/mO5eVi0SwJ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 7, 2018

NEW: Judge Jackson says she will let Mueller file part of his upcoming Manafort filing today under seal. Looks like Mueller will make public some redacted materials too. pic.twitter.com/FJ7T1eO5WD — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) December 7, 2018