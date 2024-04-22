WTF Is Donald Trump Saying? An Ongoing Series

It's just gibberish, but the press is mostly ignoring it, or treating it as a momentary gaffe when he talks that way all the time.
By Susie MadrakApril 22, 2024

Donald Trump is insane. Yeah, you know that, but he's the creeping dementia is reaching, well, reaching this level:

Over the seas, then over the land. And then they want us to have clean...I say I want us to have clean, but it's all flying, just remember that. Does that make sense?

Anyone wanna try to tell us what that poetic line of genius means? Because we can't figure it out. Hell, we may need someone who deals in ancient dialects or speaks in tongues.

Cliff Schecter tried to break it down in this video. Also, a second Trump speech that makes as little, if not less sense. Watch the video and let us know what you think he's saying in the comments!

