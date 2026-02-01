An Open Letter To Journalists And Citizens About Minneapolis

Is there anyone who can’t see what is going on here? Make no mistake: they do not intend to permit fair elections in November. Whether through arrests of political opponents, the closure of polling places, voter intimidation, or purging registration rolls, this is a dress rehearsal. This is one of those moments in history, folks..
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 1, 2026

This came just one day after it was revealed that Bondi told the Minnesota Secretary of State that ICE would withdraw only if he turned over private voter data. This is the same Donald Trump whom Special Counsel Jack Smith described as “most responsible” for the Jan 6 Capitol attack—and who was recorded pressuring Georgia officials to “find” him 12,000 votes.

Read the rest of this important plea that we unite at Blue Amp Media, and watch the video!

