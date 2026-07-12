GOP Candidate Warns Of New Threat: Trans Goats In Afghanistan

In Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District, there are five Republicans and three Democrats running. One of the Republicans is Sean Duffy's son-in-law, who came up from Florida and moved into Duffy's basement just to run for the seat. Despite Duffy doing some unethical things to help his son-in-law, and Trump's endorsement, it's not a sure thing for Alfonso.

Alfonso did not help his cause by blaming the high cost of living in America on transgender goats in Afghanistan:

First, we need to cut the government budget. Every year, the government spends more and more money, and we're paying for the most ridiculous things, like transgender surgeries for goats in Afghanistan, or who knows what else USAID was funding. President Trump has taken a good step to start shrinking that, but Congress needs to follow suit. We need people in Congress who are going to fight with President Trump to shrink the budget. But the second part of reducing inflation has to do with pro-growth government policies. We need to encourage businesses to succeed. We need to get them out of the way, and that starts with simplifying the permitting process. I used to work in construction; it costs $50,000 before you can even break ground on a home. If we want to address the inflationary problems in the United States, we need to cut the budget, and we need to encourage businesses to prosper.

Of course! Why didn't anyone figure this out sooner! Damn goats! I bet those bastard goats were the ones that slashed the Reflecting Pool and dumped green algae in there, too!

By the way, no one has been able to confirm that he worked in construction. Those damn trans goats probably ate his tax forms, too.

It's going to be really embarrassing for the Republicans if Alfonso wins the primary next month after that performance.