Linda McMahon Pretends She Cares About Sexual Deviants Being Punished

I guess as long as it's a teacher and not her husband, she's fine with it. Education Sec. Linda McMahon (who like most in the Trump administration, has no business being in that job in the first place) made an appearance on Fox's Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany, and actually managed to sit there with a straight face and pretend she is concerned about young people being exposed to sexual deviants.

Here are her remarks after first bashing the teachers' unions and touting Mississippi as one of the states the rest of the country should be looking to for education reform.

MCMAHON: One of the letters that I sent, excuse me, yesterday was about schools that are not taking action against teachers that have sexual misconduct charges against them. One stat that just astounded me was that one out of ten school students across the country have some sort of sexual misconduct against them, but treated, perpetrated on them by teachers or by school staffs. And what happens? No action is taken except that these teachers, through supportive unions, are moved to other schools, or maybe they get counseling, but they're not removed from their positions. And so, you know, these schools are going to... we're launching OCR investigations, and schools are going to be in jeopardy of losing their federal funding if they don't take actions against teachers who do this kind of thing. But by and large I think we have such wonderful teachers all across the country. I want to support those teachers. We want to reduce regulations by returning more education to the state so that teachers are allowed to teach. But certainly those teachers that have these kinds of charges brought against them or issues raised need to be removed, not just passed on. We call it passing the trash if you just take that teacher and put them in another school. So there are many, many things that are in conflict within our country. And who's suffering? Our kids are suffering. They're not learning to read. They're not learning to do math. And that's what we're trying to, you know, to make right in the Trump administration.

How do you maintain a straight face when you’re listening to a woman who has been implicated in child sex abuse allegations alongside her husband, gaslight the country into believing the problem is in our schools? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 11, 2026

Only in MAGAland can a defendant in a sex abuse lawsuit be put in charge of investigating sex abuse. pic.twitter.com/RFuSn3ulaH — shelby (@thetrueshelby) July 11, 2026