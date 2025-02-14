Will Linda McMahon Will Keep Children Safe From Sexual Abuse? Her Track Record Ain't Good

During Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing on Thursday Tammy Baldwin questioned McMahon about her thoughts towards keeping children safe from sexual abuse and investigating any such allegations. After McMahon said that she would, Baldwin then brought up the issue that McMahon and her husband and their business are currently involved in an abuse lawsuit alleging that the McMahons knew that one of their employees was sexually assaulting "ring boys" and that they didn't act to protect the children (emphasis mine)

She then referenced an October lawsuit against McMahon and her husband, Vince, that alleges the WWE leaders failed to act on allegations an employee of the organization sexually abused children who worked as “ring boys” during wrestling matches. The suit was filed on behalf of several ring boys who said they were abused by a man who was a ringside announcer for the WWE in the 1980s and died in 2012. It alleges the McMahons fired the man but later rehired him. Baldwin during the hearing mentioned the suit and said: “I am so concerned about whether sexual assault survivors on campus can trust you to support them."

McMahon responded that she had grandchildren in college and had "deep commitment of understanding" of how she would feel if any of them had been assaulted.

I'm sorry, but most people could imagine how they would feel if a loved one was assaulted. The appropriate follow up question is how she would react if one of her grandchildren were accused of assaulting another student. Then again, we might have an idea about that by the fact that when one of her employees was accused of assaulting young boys, they fired the guy, only to rehire him again anyway. That's not exactly the protective type of behavior I would want to see.

But given how the Rapepublicans have already confirmed more than one alleged rapist, I don't see them blinking at confirming McMahon.