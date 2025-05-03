Fox Pretends Things Are Great For Trump Because He Hasn't Lost His Base Yet

During more of their fawning coverage of Trump's first 100 days, the talking heads on Fox did their best to downplay his horrible sinking poll numbers.

As John already discussed here, they were none too happy at the network that the media has been reporting on Trump's economic destruction. During a segment on Tuesday's Outnumbered, after making many of the same complaints, cohost Emily Campagno basically tried to make that point that it doesn't matter how bad the poll numbers are because his base still loves him.

Here's Campagno after Kayleigh McEnany pretended Trump's going to be the next FDR if he can get Congress to pass no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, making auto payments tax deductible in their "big beautiful bill" they keep boasting about.

CAMPAGNO: Look, this is sort of a tale of two cities, right, but instead it's a tale of two voting blocs, and the reality is that obviously the majority of voters, the majority of Americans handily elected president Trump. So when we talk about the media coverage. and you talk about these legacy defining life changing things for Americans, we're always going to see the media either disregarding or failing to acknowledge it. And I want to dig a little deeper into that because I think it really plays into the approval ratings touted by the left, right? So when you look into the media coverage and the state by state analysis of President Trump's approval, you see that for example, Alabama, still 78 percent approval. In swing states too. Michigan, Georgia, well over fifty. But when you start looking at those blue states, that's where the plummeting happens. Well, those are the ones that are tied to MSNBC, CNN, and the like. And when you look at those coverage, it's not just that it was 92 percent negative, you guys.

It was that the volume, the lion's share of their coverage was on president Trump and it was negative and a tiny portion was on Biden, and it was super positive. So it's not just, it's not apples to apples because imagine being inundated every day with Hitler. And then you look at his administration's coverage. Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, 100 percent negative coverage. And when you go to the Trump voters, Kayleigh, 96 percent today on the 100th day say they knew voting for him was the right thing to do. 87 percent say they know his economic policies will lead to a stronger foundation. 45 percent say yep, in the interim it's going to be a little sticky, but we know these tariffs and economic policies will be better in the long run. So to me, keep touting the advantages, because the majority of Americans see them positively, and that will be reflected moving forward too.

I hate to break it to them, but those poll numbers aren't going to get any better in the coming months, but keep deluding yourselves. Your viewers are in for a rude awakening if the damage from his policies haven't hit them personally yet. It's coming.