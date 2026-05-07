Majority Of Republicans Think Trump Would Beat Them In A Fight

Just 5% of Democrats say they think they'd lose to the obese president with the unsteady gait. And most Democrats think a small child could take him.
Majority Of Republicans Think Trump Would Beat Them In A Fight
Credit: X/Grok
By Ed ScarceMay 7, 2026

In the highly scientific poll, YouGov asked such questions as:

"Who do you think would win in a physical fight between you and Donald Trump?"

"Who do you think would win in a physical fight between an eight-year-old boy and Donald Trump?"

While a majority of Republicans thought Trump could beat them up, when split by sex and party identification, 71% of Democratic women said they'd win, and 54% thought the 8-year-old would beat up Trump.

Source: YouGov

This week, at a White House event about physical fitness, Donald Trump asked a boy, "You think you could take me in a fight?"

We at YouGov thought that was a striking question, and promptly asked 2,609 Americans whether they thought an eight-year-old boy, a typical American, and themselves could win a physical fight with Trump.

66% of U.S. adults say an average American would beat Trump, while 10% say Trump would win.

On all three questions, Democrats are far less likely than Republicans to say Trump would win. For example, almost all Democrats say they could win a fight with Trump (75%, while only 5% say Trump would win), but Republicans are slightly more likely to say they'd lose than win (33% vs. 39%).

Democrats are more likely to say an eight-year-old boy could beat Trump than Republicans are to think they could beat Trump (54% vs. 33%).

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