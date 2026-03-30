Tom Homan Says He's A Cop Who Doesn't Know The Law

During an interview on CNN's State Of The Union, Tom Homan feigned ignorance when asked to explain why Trump did not paying TSA agents sooner if he had the power.

In his interview with Jake Tapper, Homan exuded expertise in the ins and outs of the entire DHS structure and who needs to get paid and when, but clammed up to defend Trump's callous attempts to strongarm Democrats by suddenly claiming he's a lowly "cop" with no knowledge of appropriations.

During the interview, Trump's Border Czar cried poverty for TSA agents and blamed Congress for refusing to pay their wages.

When first asked by Jake Tapper if the administration had power to move funds, why did they wait 41 days to authorize payment for the TSA, Homan ignored the question, instead going through a litany about the entire DHS, including TSA and ICE agents, not being paid. He did not forget to mention how the country is at risk because of Trump's war with Iran.

Tapper repeated the question again and Homan turned into Sgt. Schultz from Hogan's Heroes.

TAPPER: But if President Trump had the power to pay TSA agents this whole time, why only start doing it now? HOMAN: Look, I don't understand. Look, I'm a cop. I don't understand the whole, you know, appropriations language, appropriations law. I just, you know, I'm just glad that President Trump is able to pay the TSA agents, at least that's a start. But again, there's a lot more, many more, thousands of more, tens of thousands of more DHS employees who are not being paid that need to be paid.

I wonder if Homan received another brown bag of $50,000?

Homan has extensive knowledge of the entire Department of Homeland Security and knows Trump was trying to force the Democratic Party to vote with Mike Johnson. He did so by inflicting pain on the TSA.

The MAGA cult will say anything to defend Trump's reprehensible behavior.