Tone Deaf Trump Shredded For Bragging About Ballroom As The World Burns

Never mind that Trump and his buddy Bibi just literally set the world's entire economy on fire with their attack on Iran. Trump spent time showing off pictures of his new ballroom on Air Force One this Sunday, and was promptly shredded for it on social media.

And even the ballroom is another debacle and facing court challenges, as Reuters reported while discussing Trump's tone deaf comments this Sunday:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the planned White House ballroom was "ahead ​of schedule and under budget" despite a lawsuit that seeks ‌to halt the project. Trump showed off new renderings of the ballroom as he defended the project, which required the demolition of the ​White House East Wing. "We're doing very well, so we're ​ahead of schedule," Trump told reporters on Air Force ⁠One as he returned to Washington on Sunday evening ​after a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The ballroom ​has faced legal and political challenges, including a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation alleging the administration bypassed required reviews and public ​input. A federal judge has said he will decide by ​the end of March whether to issue an injunction halting the project ‌while ⁠the lawsuit proceeds. No firm completion date has been given but the White House has said it will be "long before the end" of Trump's term. The president on Sunday described the ballroom ​as a "shed" for ​a "massive" military ⁠complex being built underneath. The ballroom will have "high-grade, bullet-proof" glass windows and a drone-proof roof, he ​said. "Unfortunately we're living in an age where ​that is ⁠a good thing," Trump said.

Trump was rightfully ripped for his tone deafness:

‘The peasants will no longer care about TSA lines, healthcare, grocery, or gas prices when they hear my ballroom will have top-of-the-line hand-carved corinthian columns.’ pic.twitter.com/LwAcoozlwh — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) March 30, 2026

Here's Trump at it again with his stupid dumb Ballroom as the world Burns around him.



Stock markets crashing.



SNo health care for anybody.



And an economy in shambles.



This piece of garbage needs to be impeached and thrown in prison. pic.twitter.com/g3Jc4vWTzX — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) March 30, 2026

Trump can take his Corinthian columns for his Stupid Ballroom and park them until our troops come

home,our people get back their health insurance, gas prices come back to earth and Ice agents stop arresting peaceful people with no violent records as he promised. No kings, no gold, no ballrooms. — Barbara Boxer (@realbarbaraboxer.bsky.social) March 29, 2026 at 10:22 PM