Responding To Possible War Crimes, Hegseth Said We Will Negotiate With Bombs

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth glossed over being asked about the targeting of civilian targets and said if we don't get a deal with Iran, our negotiating tactics will be more bombs.

He did not answer the question.

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner asked Whiskey Pete to address Trump's Truth Social post that outlines committing several war crimes against civilian targets to punish Iran.

GILLIAN: The U.S. and Iran appear right now publicly to disagree about whether there are these negotiations ongoing. What impact does that have on military strategy? Does it have any bearing at all? And General, the President wrote yesterday that the U.S. might destroy Iran's electricity-generating plants and oil wells. Those are his words before ending this operation. Is there a way to do either of those things without, like, seriously jeopardizing or seriously harming civilians?

"The talks...They are ongoing," Hegseth replied. "They are active and, I think, gaining strength.

HEGSETH: If Iran was willing to relinquish material they have and ambitions they have, open this – great. That's the goal. We don't want to have to do more militarily than we have to. But I didn't mean it flippantly when I said, in the meantime, we'll negotiate with bombs.

The main focus of the Fox News reporter's question was about the US committing war crimes at Trump's say-so.

Hegseth responded in the only way she seems capable of: by claiming masculine dominance over the situation.

One would think the Secretary of Defense would make a statement that would refute any notion of civilian targets being considered, and at no time would the US ever commit a war crime.

He did not. That talk undermines the infantilization of his role as SecDec.

Gen. Caine gave a milquetoast response to Turner's question.

"We're always thinking about those considerations and developing options to be able to mitigate those risks pursuant to the normal practices that we do in the military," he said.

Trump, Hegseth, and his sycophantic cabinet will have no second thoughts about destroying Iran's power, oil, and water facilities to get the price of oil lowered.

It would be up to General Caine to refuse those types of orders. One only hopes his morality outweighs being replaced.