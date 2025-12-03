Megyn Kelly Salivates For More Trump And Hegseth War Crimes

Warning: This is not for the faint hearted.
Megyn Kelly Salivates For More Trump And Hegseth War Crimes
Credit: Twitter screenshot
By NewsHound EllenDecember 3, 2025

Megyn Kelly has always been an awful person with a bottomless thirst for attention. Since she burned her bridges at Fox News and at NBC, she seems to have a huge hankering for MAGA love. Never mind that she once made a big show of confronting Trump for his misogyny and previously made a big show of pretending to be “down the middle.”

That was so before she thought it worthwhile to embrace President P***ygrabber.

Formerly a lawyer, the “new” Megsy now loves her some war crimes.

Even Congressional Republicans seem horrified by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s supposed command to kill survivors of his boat strike. Experts are calling his actions a war crime. And you know Hegseth is worried because he’s trying to blame an admiral.

But Kelly, who postures as a Christian, got out her ghoulish pompoms to cheerlead for more.

The Republican Accountability Project caught Kelly’s full-throated endorsement of war crimes.

KELLY: I really do kind of not only want to see them killed in the water, whether they're on the boat or in the water, but I'd really like to see them suffer. I would like Trump and Hegseth to make it last a long time, so that they lose a limb and bleed out a little.

Kelly acknowledged that killing the survivors “may” be a war crime, but because she thinks they deserved to be killed, that shouldn’t matter.

KELLY: I’m really having a difficult time ginning up sympathy for these guys who, 10 seconds earlier, almost got taken out by the initial bomb, but because they managed to get ejected, you know, a little too soon, had to be taken out in the water. I realize legally it may make a difference, but truly, Mark, this is a tough case to really gin up the sympathies of the American people.

Kelly should be fired from SiriusXM over this. The only thing more disgusting than her comments is the fact that she almost certainly will not be.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon