Megyn Kelly: Burn The Witches!

This woman has just gotten worse and worse since she left Fox. We've been listening to the right wing demonize anyone who's dared to criticize their newly canonized saint Charlie Kirk following his horrific shooting -- and for daring to talk about the things he said while he was still alive -- and blaming those same critics for the actions of a crazy person who was apparently upset with Kirk's hateful rhetoric for taking his life.

The right has also been very upset with the publication Jezebel for their satirical article published just a couple of days before Kirk was shot, joking that they'd hired some witches on Etsy to curse Kirk, which they've since removed from their site:

Jezebel has pulled down a story from its website with the headline, “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.” The publication said it did so “on the recommendation of our lawyers” after Kirk, a prominent MAGA influencer, was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at a Utah university. As of Friday, Sept. 12, the article page had been updated with a new headline, “Update to the Jezebel Charlie Kirk Story,” and the original text was removed. The new “Editor’s Note” on the page reads in part: “On Monday, September 8, we published the humorous piece titled ‘We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.’ The piece was intended as satire and made it absolutely clear that we wished no physical harm. We stand by every word. But in light of Wednesday’s events, and on the recommendation of our lawyers, we have removed the text. To be clear, this decision was driven by an abundance of caution for our staff and to avoid the piece being misused in a tense and volatile environment, not by a change in our editorial judgment. We may republish at a later date, but out of compassion for the victim’s family, we want to make clear that we prioritize an end to violence over anyone wanting to read about Etsy witches.” A previous editor’s note that had been added after Kirk’s killing (with the original article still available), had said: “This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.” In a statement sent to Variety on Sept. 10, Josh Jackson, president of Paste Media Group, the owner of Jezebel, said: “The article was a tongue-in-cheek exploration of people selling hexes on Etsy, and intended as a satirical response to Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric over the years. The writer was very clear that she didn’t want real harm to come to Kirk. What happened today is tragic and becoming all too commonplace, and we condemn this awful act of violence.” The subhead of the now-removed article had read, “If the far-right misogynist with a bad haircut wants to villainize independent women, Jezebel is more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares.”

Apparently Megyn Kelly is taking this whole curse thing a little too seriously. I really have a hard time believing this grifter even believes half of the stuff that comes out of her mouth.

Here's her rant about Jezebel from her show on SiriusXM this Tuesday, where she railed about the article and sounded like someone who you'd expect to be hosting a show with grifter Joel Osteen, or maybe a member of the family on The Righteous Gemstones.

KELLY: This is what I really want you all and the people at Jezebel and Etsy to know. Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses and that news genuinely rattled Erica in particular. She knew Christian teaching on the subject. She loved Charlie absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up. So much so that she and Charlie contacted a friend who I believe she said was a Catholic priest, but definitely a friend and asked him to come over and pray with them over Charlie the night before he was murdered. She eventually worked it through, and so did Charlie. That as she later told me, weapons will form, but not prosper. That Satan and those witches have no power. Of course, God's will is the one that matters, and his blessing over Charlie was real and palpable. All you had to do was spend time with Charlie to know that. But why torture a family like this? A Christian, believing family. Why do this vile thing to a young couple, parents to two babies living in accordance with the gospel deeply in love? Yes, political, but doing nothing other than speaking publicly about their views and their desires to make other people's lives better. Who would do such a vile thing? Jezebel, that's who. And unbelievably, Etsy. And the people behind this evil, they should be called out. That's why I'm talking about it as our lead. They should be called out. Jezebel should be forced to identify the woman who wrote this and did this. Jezebel should close, frankly. It has zero redeeming virtues or value. Etsy should stop this practice immediately and get back to arts and crafts and jewelry. And both entities should issue an immediate full-throated apology to Erika Kirk for introducing this awfulness into her beautiful family, and causing her or Charlie any distress whatsoever in what would be the waning hours of his life.

Jezebel already responded to the uproar over the article. It was satire and they had no way of knowing that Kirk would be murdered shortly after it was published, and are not responsible for his murder. The right continues to use Kirk's shooting as a cudgel to pound the left with. Spare us your phony outrage Megyn. You've really got to listen to the clip above to appreciate how phony and rehearsed her feigned outrage sounds.

And you've gotta' love this line:

Yes, political, but doing nothing other than speaking publicly about their views and their desires to make other people's lives better.

Yeah, bullshit. It's horrible that someone took Kirk's life, but that's not an excuse to whitewash the vile stuff that came out of his mouth while he was alive. Shame on you, Megyn Kelly.