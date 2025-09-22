Trump At Charlie Kirk Memorial: 'I Hate My Opponent'

Donald Trump spoke at Charlie Kirk's memorial service, praising him for uniting people and debating his opponents. Trump, however, expressed his hatred for his "opponent" during what is supposed to be a solemn event. Trump, who won the evangelical vote, told a story about Kirk on the day he was killed. Kirk, according to Trump, wanted to "lead them into the great way of life in our country." Trump couldn't hold back his hatred for others.

"In that private moment on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk was," Trump told the crowd. "He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents; he wanted the best for them."

"That's where I disagreed with Charlie," Trump continued. "I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I am sorry, Erika."

"But now maybe Erika can talk to me and the whole group and convince me that's not right," he added. "But right now I can't stand my opponent."

Erika Kirk said she forgives her husband's killer, saying, “The answer to hate is not hate,” but the president of the United States used that moment to sow more division. And who does Trump consider to be his opponent? Perhaps he'll tell us in another Truth Social DM that he accidentally posts. We know his list is long. The audience laughing and cheering after his hateful remark tells us everything we need to know about the Christian right and the circle-Kirk we witnessed at the memorial service.

Just days after Kirk's death, his wife started fundraising, and now she's taken over as CEO of Turning Point.