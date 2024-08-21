Megyn Kelly Brings More Racism Because That's Her Brand

Megyn Kelly's racism was on display once again Monday night.

Tweeting the convention, Megyn was viably furious that Sen. Laphonza Butler said she was proud she and Kamala Harris graduated from historic Black universities.

"We both share graduating from historically black college me, from Jackson State University. The vice president from Howard University," Sen. Butler said at the DNC last night.

For some weird reason, Kelly Xitted this out last night in response.

Laphonza Butler spkg - (she filled Feinstein’s seat) - celebrating that she and Harris both graduated from historically black colleges. Imagine the white person up there: I’m proud to tell you I went to a mostly white university! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 20, 2024

There's being tone-deaf, and then there is being racist. Kelly sounds like every hateful white nationalist before her.

I wonder if Sen. Butler being married to a woman played into Megyn's outrage? I doubt Kelly was ever turned away from anything due to her skin color.

The internet responded swiftly to her racism.

Every normal person cringes hearing this shit — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 20, 2024

HBCU's were created because "white" colleges and universities wouldn't accept black students. They denied generations of black Americans a higher education. So it's great to see HBCU's celebrated because without them we wouldn't have most black professionals. — The Last Government Watchdog (@LastGovWatch) August 20, 2024

You haven't learned anything since you were fired from NBC for racist comments, have you? Ma'am, white people were never denied entrance to colleges because of their race. That's why HBCUs have to exist in the first place. Also because of people like you. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 20, 2024