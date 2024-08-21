Megyn Kelly Brings More Racism Because That's Her Brand

Megyn Kelly's racism was on display once again Monday night.
Tweeting the convention, Megyn was viably furious that Sen. Laphonza Butler said she was proud she and Kamala Harris graduated from historic Black universities.
"We both share graduating from historically black college me, from Jackson State University. The vice president from Howard University," Sen. Butler said at the DNC last night.
For some weird reason, Kelly Xitted this out last night in response.
There's being tone-deaf, and then there is being racist. Kelly sounds like every hateful white nationalist before her.
I wonder if Sen. Butler being married to a woman played into Megyn's outrage? I doubt Kelly was ever turned away from anything due to her skin color.
The internet responded swiftly to her racism.