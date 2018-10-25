Buh Bye Megyn Kelly: Reports Her Show Is Canceled

Update: Reports now out that her show is canceled.

Turns out NBC made a really expensive mistake hiring Megyn Kelly.

In case you missed all the drama regarding her blackface comments, we covered it here and here.

Her talent agency dumped her, she's not on this morning and there are no plans for her to return, and she's hired an attorney specializing in contract kerfuffles. Hollywood Reporter:

The host is expected to end her show on the 9 a.m. hour of Today by the end of the season, a source told THR. Kelly was set to meet with executives to work out the future of her role at the network. During meetings held before the eruption from her blackface remarks, Kelly had expressed a desire to cover more news and politics and move away from the lighter fare she often covers on her morning show. Now, backlash from the remarks seem to have only exacerbated the conversation about the future of both Megyn Kelly Today and Kelly at NBC. It's unclear what NBC News would put in place of Kelly's show. The controversy was covered this week in segments on the NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt and on the flagship edition of Today. During a Town Hall with NBC employees on Wednesday, NBC News chairman Andy Lack condemned her remarks, saying "there is no place on our air or in this workplace for them." Castmembers from House of Cards also pulled out of an appearance scheduled for next week... Kelly's team of representatives, however, has since undergone major changes amid the backlash. She is no longer working with CAA and UTA, who was in talks with the host, is said to have backed out amid the controversy. On Wednesday, she hired Hollywood litigator Bryan Freedman, signaling that she is gearing up for a fight with NBC that could lead to her exit.

Here's a thought: Maybe it's time for Not-Fox networks to realize that breaking the bank to hire from the Fox Newsroom only leads to disaster. It's unlikely any of the top brass who signed on to her incredibly wasteful contract (twenty million a YEAR?) will be held responsible and lose their jobs, as well.