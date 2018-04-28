Hey NBC, I Could Have Saved You 70 Million Dollars

So there's a little parable going around about how NBC pissed away $69M on Megyn Kelly.

NBC's big bet on Megyn Kelly isn't paying off the way the network hoped. https://t.co/B5F5stQN39 — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) April 25, 2018

It never fails to crack me up me that the eight-figure-salary brain wizards who run America's news networks clearly do not have the first clue about the country in which they live and the people they purport to serve. Because if they had come 'round these parts in the Fall of 2015 and asked any Conservative about Megyn Kelly, they'd have found out what we on the Left learned long ago from bitter experience: the most deeply held beliefs of the wingnut mob can flicked on and off like a light switch. Which means that as long as Megyn Kelly was doing the job that Fox News hired her to do -- dressing like a soft-core porn star and looking deeply into the cow-dumb eyes of the Fox News horde while reassuring them that they're all patriotic geniuses -- her future at Fox News was golden.

But the minute she wheeled on Trump -- the minute she disrupted the smoothly integrated flow of flattering racist propaganda between Fox News and the imbeciles who watch Fox News -- the mob could be expected to treat her exactly as they had been trained to treat any other heretic: immediate discommendation.

The Fox News idiots were never going to follow her anywhere, and Megyn Kelly frankly sucks at anything other than what she has been trained to do: whisper sweet wingnut nothings into the ears of lecherous old bigots.

Coulda saved these idiots nearly $70M, if they had just bothered to ask.

That said, here's unearthed 2016 archive footage of CNN president Jeff Zucker every time the "Donald Trump Pandemonium Carnival" bumped CNN's ad rates up another percentage point.