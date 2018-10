It's quite a list of on-air talent at the NBC "family" that has come out strong against Megyn Kelly's blackface comments on the show yesterday.

It's being noted on Twitter that all this on-air condemnation is a sure sign that the mostly white men running the network are not happy with her.

At least six people of color have discussed Megyn Kelly's blackface comments on NBC:

-Lester Holt last night on NBC Nightly News

-Morgan Radford, who did a package on it

-Al Roker and Craig Melvin on TODAY

-Roland Martin and Amy Holmes, who discussed it with Kelly today — Devan Cole (@devancole1) October 24, 2018

Megyn Kelly issued an apology in an email to colleagues for a controversial comment she made on her show Tuesday about blackface. pic.twitter.com/0MJUvA1tjZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2018

Megyn Kelly makes like $70 million a year for a show no one watches, said blackface is fine, and apologized to her coworkers in an EMAIL. It’s thrilling to watch Al Roker call her out here. https://t.co/bRAq1rvdlg — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) October 24, 2018

Madame "Santa is White, kids!" is really good at the heartfelt apology. She has to be.

"I want to begin with two words, I'm sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too." Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

Matt Lauer was fired for his misconduct but @megynkelly makes a racist comment and cries on tv the next day and she gets to keep her job? Come on @NBCNews when your own on air talent is making news for the wrong reason its time to cut your losses — Andrea Bain (@AndreaMBain) October 24, 2018