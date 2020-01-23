Megyn Kelly Whines On Twitter About Blackface 'Double Standard'

[Above, from October 2018, that time Megyn Kelly wondered why blackface was wrong on Halloween. She subsequently lost her job at NBC and was given a reported $69M contract buyout.]

And now she is all upset that Robert Downey, Jr. got to play a role in blackface in the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder." And went on the Joe Rogan Podcast to say his role "sparked a necessary conversation."

Totally missing the point, there, Megyn, proving that you were NEVER on television for your deep dives into the serious issues of our day.

Robert Downey's role was about Hollywood's insistence on hiring "bankable" white actors even when the script called for a black guy.

Your tweet is about attention for a spoiled blonde idiot who has on more than one occasion shown ignorance on race and endorsement of white supremacy.

Megyn Kelly talking about Robert Downey and how unfair the whole blackface thing is pic.twitter.com/68hddcDp6C — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) January 23, 2020

Megyn (Santa Claus is white) Kelly wonders why people think she has issues with race. — Cristina J 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@TampagirlC19655) January 23, 2020

Didn’t you just have a whole movie out that depicted you as some unlikely feminist hero even after you joyfully supported a 13 yr old blk girl getting brutalized by police at a public pool, how do you all wake up in these multi million dollar homes, only to be consummate victims — Chaos Agent Of Color (@daniecal) January 23, 2020