Megyn Kelly Whines On Twitter About Blackface 'Double Standard'

Sitting on a $69M payout isn't enough for Megyn. She HAS to be on TV again!!!
By Frances Langum
1 year ago by Heather
[Above, from October 2018, that time Megyn Kelly wondered why blackface was wrong on Halloween. She subsequently lost her job at NBC and was given a reported $69M contract buyout.]

And now she is all upset that Robert Downey, Jr. got to play a role in blackface in the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder." And went on the Joe Rogan Podcast to say his role "sparked a necessary conversation."

https://twitter.com/megynkelly/status/1220200401531785216soh

Totally missing the point, there, Megyn, proving that you were NEVER on television for your deep dives into the serious issues of our day.

Robert Downey's role was about Hollywood's insistence on hiring "bankable" white actors even when the script called for a black guy.

Your tweet is about attention for a spoiled blonde idiot who has on more than one occasion shown ignorance on race and endorsement of white supremacy.

