The Bulwark has the scoop about how the Trump administration is conflating the 250th anniversary of America with President P***y Grabber, himself. In addition to plastering Trump’s face and his tacky signature, in gold, on the inside cover of passports in “celebration” of America’s birthday, the Treasury Department is also preparing to produce coins with his face on them: “both a controversial $1 coin in general circulation and an 'as large as possible' commemorative gold coin—and as the National Park Service emblazons Trump’s face on its park passes,” The Bulwark reported. “Both of those redesigns were justified as being part of the 250th anniversary celebration.”

The good news is that, according to The Bulwark, the State Department plans only a “’limited run’ of 25,000 Trump-emblazoned passports.” Meaning, once they run out, there are no plans to make more. According to Fox News, the Dear Leader passports will only be available at the Washington Passport Agency.

Still, if your passport is due to expire soon, I’d renew it ASAP, if you don’t want to risk seeing Felon 47's face glowering at you every time you open it.