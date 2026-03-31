Trump Goes Full Cartoonish Dictator With Gold Statue Of Himself

Newsom's office has often accused Trump of being a wannabe dictator and cosplaying as one to troll Trump, but it seems they didn't go far enough. Truly insane.

Source: The Independent

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office compared a rendered gold statue of President Donald Trump, to be featured in his new presidential library, to statues of dictators from around the world, including North Korea’s Kim Il-Sung and Turkmenistan’s Saparmurat Niyazov.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, released a video Monday of renderings depicting the proposed Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami, Florida. At one point, the video shows an auditorium of raked seating looking to a stage that features a massive gold statue of Trump raising his fist.

“The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world,” Newsom’s office wrote on X, alongside a series of photos of dictators.

That includes a gold statue of former Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong, North Korea’s Kim Il-Sung and Turkmenistan’s Saparmurat Niyazov.

White House Spokesman Davis Ingle responded to the California governor’s criticisms saying: “Gavin Newscum is the worst and dumbest governor in America.”