Trump Goes Full Cartoonish Dictator With Gold Statue Of Himself

Gavin Newsom, among others, compared it to what we see in North Korea, China, and Turkmenistan.
Trump Goes Full Cartoonish Dictator With Gold Statue Of Himself
Credit: Twitter/Trumplibrary.org
By Ed ScarceMarch 31, 2026

Newsom's office has often accused Trump of being a wannabe dictator and cosplaying as one to troll Trump, but it seems they didn't go far enough. Truly insane.

Source: The Independent

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office compared a rendered gold statue of President Donald Trump, to be featured in his new presidential library, to statues of dictators from around the world, including North Korea’s Kim Il-Sung and Turkmenistan’s Saparmurat Niyazov.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, released a video Monday of renderings depicting the proposed Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami, Florida. At one point, the video shows an auditorium of raked seating looking to a stage that features a massive gold statue of Trump raising his fist.

“The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world,” Newsom’s office wrote on X, alongside a series of photos of dictators.

That includes a gold statue of former Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong, North Korea’s Kim Il-Sung and Turkmenistan’s Saparmurat Niyazov.

White House Spokesman Davis Ingle responded to the California governor’s criticisms saying: “Gavin Newscum is the worst and dumbest governor in America.”

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